nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 25 sep downside momentum has abated 17820 is the potential upside trigg

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected “relief rebound” and hit the upside […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 25, 2015 12:42 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_25 Sep 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_25 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected “relief rebound” and hit the upside target at 17770/17820 on 23 September 2015 @3pm.

Thereafter, it has tumbled towards the weekly support at 17160 (printed a low of 17170 on 24 September 2015 @11pm) before staging a recovery in the late U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

 Key elements

  • Yesterday’s price decline has managed to hold just above the 17160 weekly pivotal support which is also the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low (click here for more details on our weekly outlook highlights).
  • The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has continued to trace out a bullish divergence signal despite yesterday’s “lower lows” seen in the price action of the Index. This observation suggests that the current downside momentum has abated.
  • On the 1 hour chart, the price action has traced out an impending bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” chart configuration (as depicted by the shaded light blue boxes) with neckline resistance at 17820.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has broken above its former trendline resistance now turns pull-back support and the 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests that short-term upside momentum has resurfaced.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 17160 (weekly pivot)

Resistance: 17820 & 18100

Next support: 16400

Conclusion

Technical elements have indicated that the downside momentum of the current decline from 09 September 2015 high has abated. The Index now needs to break above the 17820 intermediate resistance (neckline of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders”) to trigger a potential rally towards 18100 in first step.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 17160 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected recovery scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 16400.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.