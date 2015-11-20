nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 20 nov maintain bullish stance tolerate excess for short term pivotal s

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower into European and U.S. sessions. It has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 20, 2015 10:08 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_20 Nov 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has drifted lower into European and U.S. sessions. It has tested 19780 short-term pivotal support before inching up higher.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now challenging the short-term pivotal support at 19780 but it is now approaching the previous minor swing lows of 17 November @2pm and 18 November @1pm at 19650.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is now back at its oversold region which suggests another potential upturn in upside momentum.
  • The next resistances after 20040 will be at 20300 (1.00 Fibonacci projection) follow by 20700 (upper boundary of the ascending channel, in dark blue in place since 29 September 2015 low + 1.618 Fibonacci projection).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 19650 (excess)

Resistance: 20040, 20300 & 20700

Next support: 19460 & 19190

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements are still positive, thus we are tolerating the excess for the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 19650 for at least a push up to target the 20040 acceleration level. Only a break above 20040 is likely to see a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 20300 and even 20700 next.

However, failure to hold above the 19650 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a further slide towards the lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 29 September 2015 low at 19460.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.