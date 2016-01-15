nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 15 jan 2016 potential push up above 17270 support 1793342016
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225)has drifted down and almost hit the long-term key support at 16900 (printed a low of 16930) in the Asian session. Thereafter, it has managed to reverse to the upside and broke above 17270 short-term upper neutrality zone in the U.S. session.
Pivot (key support): 17270
Resistance: 17700
Next support: 16900 (long-term)
As long as the 17270 short-term pivotal at 17270 holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to target the minor swing high area of 17700.
On the other hand, a break below 17270 may see another round of choppy price action to retest the 16900 key long-term support.
