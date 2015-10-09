nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 09 oct bullish trend remains intact above 18015 support 1523512015

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched slightly lower but still managed to hold above […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2015 11:04 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (1 hour)_09 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched slightly lower but still managed to hold above the 17980 daily pivotal support as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has managed to bounce higher from the 17980 daily pivotal during the U.S.s session. Current price action continues to evolve within an ascending channel (in orange) in place since the 29 September 2015 low.
  • The upper limit (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 18960 which confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low @1pm to 08 October 2015 low @3pm. This Fibonacci projection level gives the standard 5th wave target of the current bullish impulsive wave structure (Elliot Wave Principle) in place since  29 September 2015 low.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI remains bullish above its support and the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that a revival in upside momentum which adds credence for a further upside movement in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18015

Resistance: 18425, 18470 & 18960

Next support: 17750 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We adjust the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 18015 to reflect the current minor “higher low” in price action seen on 29 September 2015 @1pm. As long as the 18015 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential upleg to retest the 07 October 2015 high at 18425 before 18740 and even the upper limit of the ascending channel/5th wave target, 0.618 Fibonacci projection at 18960.

However, failure to hold above the 18015 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the 17750 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Descending Wedge” bullish breakout and the lower limit of the ascending channel.


Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.