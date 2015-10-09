(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched slightly lower but still managed to hold above the 17980 daily pivotal support as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has managed to bounce higher from the 17980 daily pivotal during the U.S.s session. Current price action continues to evolve within an ascending channel (in orange) in place since the 29 September 2015 low.

The upper limit (resistance) of the ascending channel stands at 18960 which confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low @1pm to 08 October 2015 low @3pm. This Fibonacci projection level gives the standard 5 th wave target of the current bullish impulsive wave structure (Elliot Wave Principle) in place since 29 September 2015 low.

wave target of the current bullish impulsive wave structure (Elliot Wave Principle) in place since 29 September 2015 low. The hourly (short-term) RSI remains bullish above its support and the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it still has room for further potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that a revival in upside momentum which adds credence for a further upside movement in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 18015

Resistance: 18425, 18470 & 18960

Next support: 17750 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

We adjust the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 18015 to reflect the current minor “higher low” in price action seen on 29 September 2015 @1pm. As long as the 18015 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential upleg to retest the 07 October 2015 high at 18425 before 18740 and even the upper limit of the ascending channel/5th wave target, 0.618 Fibonacci projection at 18960.

However, failure to hold above the 18015 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a further slide to test the 17750 weekly pivotal support (pull-back support of the “Descending Wedge” bullish breakout and the lower limit of the ascending channel.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.