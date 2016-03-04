nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 04 mar 2016 1746517100 is the critical resistance to watch now for a po

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday/earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has started to shaped the expected push up earlier […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 4, 2016 10:22 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_04 Mar 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_04 Mar 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday/earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has started to shaped the expected push up earlier this morning, 04 March 2015 after the U.S. S&P 500 surged to a new weekly high overnight.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now coming close to a significant short-term resistance zone at 17100/17465 which is defined by multiple Fibonacci projection cluster taken from different swing lows and the upper boundary (resistance) of the bullish ascending channel in place since the start of the countertrend rally at 12 February 2016 low.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely to be shaping the final leg of the wave 3 that started from 01 March 2016 low of 15854 which a potential end target at 17465 which is defined by the 1.1618 Fibonacci projection the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 2 at 1585 printed on 01 March 2016 @10am. Thereafter, the Index should shape a potential pull-back of the wave 4 within a bullish impulsive wave sequence (labelled as 1,2,3,4,5) of a minor degree (multi-days) that started from 24 February 2016 low of 15540.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has shaped a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the current upside momentum in price is waning. This observation reinforces the expected pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 17100/220

Pivot (key resistance): 17465

Support: 16600/500

Next resistance: 17900

Conclusion

The current short-term uptrend of the Index from 24 February 2016 low of 15540 is approaching a significant resistance at 17100 which is also our first medium-term upside target for this week (click here to recap our weekly outlook).

Short-term technical elements are getting exhausted on the upside, thus the Index may shape a final potential push up to test the 17100/220 intermediate resistance with a maximum limit set at the 17465 short-term pivotal resistance before a potential pull-back/consolidation occurs to target the 16600/500 support (pull-back of the bullish breakout of the former descending channel from 18 December 2015 high).

On the flipside, a clearance above the 17465 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the pull-back scenario for a further rally towards the next resistance at 17900.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.