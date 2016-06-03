nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 03 june 2016 maintain short term bearish bias below 16750 resistance 18

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday After hitting a low of 16440 in yesterday’s U.S. session, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 3, 2016 12:12 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_03 Jun 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_03 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

After hitting a low of 16440 in yesterday’s U.S. session, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has started a slow climb upwards to print a high of 16628 (+1.14%) in line with the recovery seen in the major U.S. benchmark stock indices (S&P 500 has managed to close above 2100 after hitting an intraday low of 2089).

In  this morning session, 03 June 2016, the  Japan 225 Index has continued to show positive gains as it printed a higher high of 16708 despite a weaker than expected Labour Cash Earnings growth of 0.3% y/y for May versus a consensus of 0.9%. Interestingly, the rally has managed to stall right below the 16750 predefined short-term pivotal resistance highlighted in our yesterday’s short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The significant short-term resistance remains at 16750 which is the former pull-back support of the short-term rectangle range and now 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 31 May 2016 high to yesterday low of 16440.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator is oriented to the downside and still has further room to manoeuvre before reaching an extreme oversold level.
  • The significant short-term support rests at 16330 as defined by the minor swing low areas of 13/16 May 2016.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16750

Support: 16300

Next resistance: 16990 & 17300

Conclusion

Maintain short-term bearish bias. As long as the 16750 daily short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape another potential downleg to target the next support at 16300.

However, a break above the 16750 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish one to see a relief rally back towards the next resistance at 16990.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.