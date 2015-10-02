(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a direct drop and met expected downside target at 17460 in the U.S. session.

Key elements

The Index remains capped by the upper limit (resistance) of the “Descending Wedge” range configuration in place since 28 August 2015 high at 17955.

The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains toppish but it is still supported by a trendline support which corresponds with a similar trendline support on the Index that is linking the lows since 29 September 2015 @1pm at 17530.

The next short-term support stands at 17200 which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 29 September 2015 low @1pm to the 01 October 2015 high @11am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17955

Support: 17530 & 17200

Next resistance: 18660

Conclusion

The Index remains toppish below the 17955 daily pivotal resistance (upper limit of the “Descending Wedge”) and a break below 17530 is likely to trigger a further decline to target the next support at 17200 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 17955 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further push up to target the next resistance at 18660.

