October 2, 2015 10:47 AM
Japan Index (4 hour)_02 Oct 2015

Japan Index (1 hour)_02 Oct 2015

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged a direct drop and met expected downside target at 17460 in the U.S. session.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index remains capped by the upper limit (resistance) of the “Descending Wedge” range configuration in place since 28 August 2015 high at 17955.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains toppish but it is still supported by a trendline support which corresponds with a similar trendline support on the Index that is linking the lows since 29 September 2015 @1pm at 17530.
  • The next short-term support stands at 17200 which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from  29 September 2015 low @1pm to the 01 October 2015 high @11am.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 17955

Support: 17530 & 17200

Next resistance: 18660

Conclusion

The Index remains toppish below the 17955 daily pivotal resistance (upper limit of the “Descending Wedge”) and a break below 17530 is likely to trigger a further decline to target the next support at 17200 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 17955 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish scenario for a further push up to target the next resistance at 18660.

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.