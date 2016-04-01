nikkei 225 daily outlook fri 01 apr 2016 expected bearish breakout from range more potential downsid

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected decline and hit our short-term […]


Financial Analyst
April 1, 2016 11:16 AM
Financial Analyst

Japan Index (4 hour)_01 Apr 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_01 Apr 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has shaped the expected decline and hit our short-term downside target at 16570/16500 (the range support of the “contracting/symmetrical triangle”)

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term/daily outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • In this morning session, the Index has staged the bearish breakout from the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range configuration. Most importantly, we have anticipated this breakout earlier in our weekly outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here for details).
  • In the short-term now, the pivotal resistance to keep this on-going bearish bias will be at 16680 which is close the pull-back resistance of the “contracting/symmetrical triangle” range bearish breakout and the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the high of 01 April 2016@12am to the current low of 16325 ( the risk of a typical wave 4 corrective snap-back in this scenario based on the Elliot Wave Principal).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index now is likely to be undergoing a bearish impulsive wave 3 of a minor degree within a typical 5 waves structure of  down move of a wave c/ (intermediate degree) that started from 28 March 2016 high of 17172.
  • The short-term supports before the expected mid-term downside target at 15750 will be at 16290 (2.618 Fibonacci projection) and 16090/16000 (cluster zone projection of 3.618 & 2.00).
  • Both the 1 and 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillators are coming close to their respective extreme oversold levels. These observations highlight the risk of a “relief rebound” around the first support of 16290.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 16680

Supports: 16290 & 16090/16000

Next resistance:  17135

Conclusion

Technical elements remain bearish. Right now, short-term pivotal resistance will be at 16680 for a further potential decline towards 16290 (risk of a minor rebound here) before 16090/16000.

However, a break above the 16680 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the bearish tone to see another round of choppy movement back up towards the 17135 range top.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

