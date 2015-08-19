(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20470 daily pivotal support and our bullish expectation for a push up scenario has been invalidated.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a sideways range configuration since 23 June 2015 with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 20850/20960 and 20080/20050 respectively.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its extreme oversold region which highlights the risk of a short-term rebound in price action of the Index.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 20380

Pivot (key resistance): 20470

Support: 20080/20050

Next resistance: 20680 & 20850/20960

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest a potential short-term rebound towards the intermediate resistance at 20380 before another round of slide to test the lower boundary of the 3-month sideways range configuration at 20080/20050.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 20470 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bearish tone for a further push up towards 20680 in first step.

