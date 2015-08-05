nikkei 225 daily outlook for wed 05 aug further potential rally above 20380 support 962282015
Pivot (key support): 20380
Resistance: 20850/20960
Next support: 20050 (weekly pivot)
Current short-term technical elements suggest a bullish environment for the Index. As long as the 20380 daily pivotal support is not broken, the Index is likely to see a further potential rally to target 20850/20960 next.
However, failure to hold above the 20380 key short-term support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the 20050 weekly pivotal support (please click on this link to view our latest weekly outlook).
