What happened yesterday

The latest Q2 Japan Gross Domestic Product annualised figure came in at -1.6% which is slightly better than expectation of -1.9%.

Interestingly, the Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has treated this GDP release as a “non-event” where it continued to trade within the 160 points range which is below the current rolling 14-day Average True Range of 233 points.

Key elements

Since 13 August 2015 high @2pm, the Index appears to have evolved into an impending bullish continuation chart pattern called “Ascending Triangle” with a neckline resistance at 20680.

The current price action has retraced towards the trendline support of the “Ascending Triangle” now at 20520.

The exit potential of the ‘Ascending Triangle” stands at 20850/20960 which confluences with the June/July 2015 range top.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is hovering close to its oversold region which suggests an imminent rebound in price action of the Index is round the corner.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 20520

Pivot (key support): 20470

Resistance: 20680 & 20850/20960

Next support: 20050 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index may now see a rebound towards the neckline resistance of the “Ascending Triangle” at 20680, holding above the key short-term support zone at 20520/20470. A break above 20680 is likely to trigger a further upside movement to target the 20850/20960 intermediate range top.

However, failure to hold above the 20470 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the weekly pivotal support at 20050.

