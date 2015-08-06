nikkei 225 daily outlook for thurs 06 aug potential countertrend decline looms below 20850 969782015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rally and almost met the expected upside target at 20850 (printed a high of 20822 in the overnight session on 05 Aug 2015 @10pm).
Please click on this link for a review on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key resistance): 20850
Support: 20680 & 20550
Next resistance: 20960 & 21360/21400
Short-term technical elements are advocating for a potential countertrend decline below the 20850 daily pivotal resistance towards 20680 before targeting the 20550 support.
On the other hand, a clearance above the 20850 resistance is likely to invalidate the pull-back scenario for to see the continuation of the rally to target 20960 before the expected medium term target at 21360/21400 mentioned in our latest weekly outlook (click for more details).
