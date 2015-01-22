nikkei 225 daily outlook for friday 23 jan view unchanged potential push up towards triangle range t

What happened today The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded from the intermediate support at 17090 as expected. Please click on this […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 22, 2015 7:04 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (1 hour)-daily forecast 23 Jan 2015

What happened today

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded from the intermediate support at 17090 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The 17600/17700 is the upper boundary of a “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration in play since 05 December 2015 (as per highlighted in our weekly outlook).
  • The RSI oscillator is still holding above the 50% level and its trendline support.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 16900

Pivot (key support): 17090

Resistance: 17600/17700

Next support: 16530

Conclusion

Technical elements are still positive for the Index, thus we have tightened the daily pivotal support at 17090 for a potential push up towards 17600/17700 (weekly target – upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle”).

However, failure to hold above 17090 is likely to invalidate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the significant weekly support at 16530.

