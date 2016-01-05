nikkei 225 daily outlook 05 jan 2016 further potential push up above 18100 medium term pivotal suppo
(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested and managed to stage the expected recovery right on
Intermediate support: 18300
Pivot (key support): 18100
Resistance: 19140
Next support: 17500
As long as the intermediate support at 18300 holds, the Index is now likely to see a further potential push up to retest the 30 December 2015 swing high at 19140.
On the other hand, only a break below the 18100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a further plunge to target the next support at 17500.
