nikkei 225 daily outlook 05 jan 2016 further potential push up above 18100 medium term pivotal suppo

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested and managed to stage the expected recovery right on […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 5, 2016 10:40 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Japan Index (daily)_05 Jan 2016

Japan Index (1 hour)_05 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested and managed to stage the expected recovery right on the 18100 weekly (medium-term) pivotal support in the overnight U.S. session (please click on this link to review the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical strategy published yesterday).
  • The 18100 is a critical support as it confluences with the trendline support in place since 14 October 2012 low and a Fibonacci cluster.
  • The short-term intermediate support a 18300 is defined closely by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current upmove from 18099 to the current high of 18547
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has broken above its 50% neutrality and former trendline resistance which suggests that upside momentum remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 18300

Pivot (key support): 18100

Resistance: 19140

Next support: 17500

Conclusion

As long as the intermediate support at 18300 holds, the Index is now likely to see a further potential push up to retest the 30 December 2015 swing high at 19140.

On the other hand, only a break below the 18100 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario for a further plunge to target the next support at 17500.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.