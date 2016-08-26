nikkei 225 coming close to 16350300 risk zone for a potential relief rebound 1828232016
Daily Outlook, Friday 26 Aug 2016
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has indeed shaped the expected decline after the third failed bullish breakout attempt at the 16600 range top resistance.
The Index has plummeted by 0.8% in the opening in today’s Asian morning session to print a current intraday low of 16375 which is closed to our expected upper limit downside target/support zone of 16350/300.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 16350
Pivot (key support): 16300
Resistances: 16540 & 16660
Next support: 16000
Coming close to potential inflection zone, turn bullish for a relief rebound. The Index may first see a “residual” dip towards 16350 and as long as the 16300 daily short-term pivotal support holds, it is likely to shape the a potential relief rebound to target the resistances at 16540 follow by 16660.
However, failure to hold above the 16300 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred relief rebound scenario to see the continuation of the corrective decline towards the next support at 16000.
