Daily Outlook, Thurs 15 Sep 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has broken below the 16500 medium-term pivotal support today on an intraday basis.

Our preferred recovery scenario is now being put on hold but after a close examination of its technical elements and cross assets relationship, we are not validating a bearish case for the Index at this juncture.

Key elements

Even though the Index is now challenging the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low but the corresponding daily RSI oscillator is right on its pull-back support (depicted in dotted green).

Interestingly, the current intraday low of 16345 has managed to stall at the 16340 recent medium-term swing low of 26 August 2016 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see daily chart)

The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has started to flash a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the downside momentum of the current decline has abated.

From an intermarket analysis perspective, the USD/JPY is still holding above its intermediate term ascending trendline support at 101.75/40. Given that the movement of the USD/JPY and the Nikkei 225 are directly correlated, there is a high probability that the current bearish tone seen in the Nikkei 225 will be halted at this juncture.

The intermediate resistance of the Index stands at 16530 which is defined by the former minor swing lows area of 12/14 September 2016 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current down move from 05 September 2016 high to the current intraday low of 16345.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 16340 & 16000

Resistances: 16530 & 16900

Conclusion

16500 medium-term pivotal support is being challenged but elements are not advocating for a direct drop at this juncture. Turn neutral and only a break above the 16530 intermediate resistance is likely to revive the short-term bulls for a potential push up to target the next resistance at 16900.

On the flipside, a break below the 16340 support is likely to trigger a further drop towards the next support at 16000.

