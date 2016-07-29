market review outlook central bank parade marches on 1823842016

The past week has seen heightened market volatility surrounding monetary policy decisions from major central banks, along with a deluge of company results in the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2016 8:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The past week has seen heightened market volatility surrounding monetary policy decisions from major central banks, along with a deluge of company results in the thick of earnings season. The US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan both moved markets this past week with their policy statements, and more loom ahead with the Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank of England providing their own rate decisions and statements next week.

The Fed opted once again to refrain from raising interest rates, as expected, after its two-day meeting concluded on Wednesday. Although the central bank acknowledged economic improvements, most notably with respect to the employment situation, concerns over lagging inflation weighed on the Fed’s decision. Overall, while the door was kept open for a September or December move, any rate hike will be dependent, as usual, on economic data going forward. This has once again prolonged market uncertainty and led to some volatile fluctuations in financial markets. Since Wednesday’s Fed statement stocks and gold have continued to surge while the US dollar has plunged, as might have been expected given that the Fed remains on persistent hold and lacks guidance on rate hikes going forward.

Following the Fed this past week was the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) release of its monetary policy statement on Friday morning. Because Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier revealed an unexpectedly sizable 28 trillion yen government stimulus package, pressure was placed on the BoJ to follow suit by aggressively expanding its stimulus program in kind. As it turned out, the central bank opted not to cooperate fully with Abe. While ETF purchases were increased and dollar-lending was expanded, no changes were made to already-negative interest rates or its bond-purchase program. This disappointed both the increasingly dovish Japanese government as well as investors who were hoping for more aggressive action from the central bank. The most direct result of this was a sharp boost for the Japanese yen, which helped prompt USD/JPY to fall well below the 103.00 handle to begin targeting the key 100.00 psychological level once again.

Turning towards next week, other important central bank statements will be released, starting with the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday. There has been much speculation over the RBA’s monetary policy stance, particularly with regard to recent inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a major inflation indicator, showed in April a highly disappointing reading for the first quarter at -0.2% versus +0.3% expected. That helped compel the Reserve Bank of Australia to cut the cash rate in May to its current 1.75%, a record low. The RBA also recently released minutes of its July policy meeting, after which speculation increased that the central bank could move to cut interest rates even further in August, prompting a sharp drop for the Australian dollar. This past week, second quarter CPI data was released, showing a much more palatable +0.4%, in-line with prior expectations. Despite this higher inflation reading, consensus expectations still forecast a likely RBA interest rate cut to a new record low of 1.50%.

Also next week will be the highly-anticipated monetary policy decision and summary from the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. This will be the second BoE policy event since the historic Brexit outcome in late June. The first such policy event took place in mid-July, when the central bank unexpectedly opted for complete inaction, refraining from cutting interest rates and declining to implement other stimulus measures. Essentially, the BoE was signaling a “wait-and-see ” approach to the continually unfolding saga of post-Brexit consequences. This led to a temporary short-squeeze and relief rally for the embattled British pound. While inaction ruled the day, however, the central bank did state that “most members of the committee expect monetary policy to be loosened in August.” Though this was far from a promise, the statement served to indicate that the BoE did indeed have intentions to ease policy at its next available opportunity. That opportunity will come next week, and the consensus is indeed forecasting a rate cut of 25 basis points from its current 0.50% down to 0.25%, which would be a new record low.

Aside from the RBA and BoE, next week also brings the non-farm payrolls employment report out of the US on Friday. Currently, the consensus forecast is pointing to around 180,000 jobs added to the US economy in July. As usual, any outcome that deviates substantially from the forecast could have a significant impact on the possibility of a Fed rate hike in September, as well as on markets ranging from gold to the US dollar to the high-flying equity markets.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.