Macau casino stocks rallied by 30% to 50% from their respective July 2016 lows as gaming revenue soared by 7.4% y/y in September after a gain of 1.1% y/y seen in August. These set of consecutive months of revenue increase came after a 26-month of consecutive decline.
However from a technical analysis perspective, the current multi-month rally in these casino stocks have appeared to be overstretched where they face a risk of a mean reversion decline. Let’s us take a look at one of the major players, Galaxy Entertainment in greater detail from a technical analysis perspective.
Pivot (key resistance): 34.50
Supports: 29.10 & 25.05/23.65
Next resistance: 43.46
Galaxy Entertainment is now right below a 34.50 pivotal resistance where technical elements are now advocating for a breather after its recent 50% rally. Risk of multi-month decline towards the supports of 29.10 follow by 25.05/23.65 within a long-term ascending range configuration.
However, a clearance above the 34.50 pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further rally towards the next resistance at 43.46.
