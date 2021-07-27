﻿

Lower coronavirus cases higher IMF projections boosts GBP

The IMF upgraded growth for the UK for 2021 to 7%

July 27, 2021 4:52 PM

Lower coronavirus cases, higher IMF projections boosts GBP

The number of new coronavirus cases across the UK are falling and the Pound is rising.  New cases have been falling since the last Monday, Freedom Day, when the government lifted all restrictions still in place from the coronavirus.  In addition, as a result of the expected spike in demand and spending in the UK, the IMF upgraded the growth for 2021 to 7% from 5.3% in April. This was good news for Boris Johnson who said,  “good signs that our economy is bouncing back faster than expected, but there are still challenges ahead.”  Chancellor Rishi Sunak also commented that they “remain focused on protecting and creating as many jobs as possible”.  In addition, according to the FT, England will begin to allow double vaccinated US and EU tourists back into the country, which will hopefully create additional jobs.

GBP/USD has been in a large trading range since February between 1.3660 and 1.4210.  On the day of the reopening for the UK, price had moved lower and pierced through the 200 Day Moving Average at 1.3712.  The next day, GBP/USD broke through the bottom trendline of the channel and traded as low as 1.3571.  However, since then, the pair has been on a one-way move higher, currently trading near 1.3890! Horizonal and trendline resistance are just above at 1.3900/1.3920, followed by additional horizontal resistance near 1.4080.  Minor horizontal support is below at 1.3780 followed by the 200 Day Moving Average, currently at 1.3712.  The 1.3571 recent lows provide additional support below.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With the FOMC on Wednesday, some may attribute the strength in GBP/USD to the weakness in the US Dollar, as yields continue to fall ahead of the statement.  However, the Pound is stronger against the Euro as well.  EUR/GBP has been trading within a range since mid-February between 0.8472 and 0.8731.  Within that range, the pair has been moving lower in a descending wedge formation since late April.  However, on Freedom Day and the day after, the Pound was weaker, and EUR/GBP bounced out of the descending wedge (as expected) but halted at horizontal resistance near 0.8673.  Since then, the Pound has been stronger and EUR/GBP has fallen back into the wedge and the pair is currently testing the bottom trendline, near 0.8505.  Horizontal support is at the bottom of the range is below, near 0.8470. Horizontal resistance is above the top, downward sloping trendline of the wedge near 0.8560, then again near 0.8616 and the July 20th highs of 0.9670.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

With a dovish FOMC expected this week, along with a dovish ECB last week, the Pound could continue to see more upside.  Next week, the BOE will get its chance in the spotlight.  Will they continue to taper based on the new IMF forecast?

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Coronavirus Forex GBP Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises on Google, Apple AI chatter
Today 01:11 PM
USD/JPY analysis: BoJ and FOMC Meetings Key Focus in Financial Markets – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:19 AM
Crude oil consolidates bullish break, gold heavy after record run
Today 06:10 AM
GBP/USD hints at sentiment extreme ahead of BOE, FOMC: COT report
Yesterday 11:57 PM
Nikkei 225 longs favoured into BOJ and Fed rate decisions, Nvidia GPU conference
Yesterday 11:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.