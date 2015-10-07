Even though, the Germany DAX and the U.S. S&P 500 are still holding below their respective pivotal resistances at (DAX = 10080) and (S&P 500 = 2007) as per highlighted in our weekly outlook, the conviction is now low for the expected “last push down” in the medium term (1 to 3 weeks) after the latest price actions seen on the Asian major indices, Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng (please refer to the updated weekly outlook on these markets).