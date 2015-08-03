its too soon for another rate cut from the rba 949282015

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to leave the official cash rate at 2.00% at its policy meeting on Tuesday. There has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 3, 2015 2:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to leave the official cash rate at 2.00% at its policy meeting on Tuesday. There has been no indication over the last month that the RBA will deviate from its implicit dovish stance at this meeting. Economic data and events haven’t been shocking enough to wake the RBA from its slumber, despite a tightening of credit conditions in the housing market. Higher interest rates in the residential property market increases the likelihood of further policy easing from the RBA to offset these effects, but it doesn’t reach deep enough into the real economy to force a cut this time around.

The biggest piece of domestic economic data over the last month was Q2’s inflation report, which showed an increase in headline consumer price growth to 1.5% y/y, from 1.3% and a drop in core inflation to 2.2%-2.4% y/y, from 2.3-2.5% in Q1. Slowing core-prices may increase the RBA’s imputes to loosen monetary policy, but we’re not at crisis levels yet. The RBA’s already loose policy stance likely means that it can afford to remain on the sidelines for the time being as stimulus finds its way into the real economy, although a further deterioration in core-price growth would bring it dangerously close to the bottom of the RBA’s target range of 2-3%.

Another key point of concern for the RBA is the volatility in China’s stock markets, as it poses a clear threat to Australia’s export market and, in turn, GDP. The massive sell-off in China A shares has weakened business sentiment in the heart of China’s economy, likely crippled consumer sentiment and proven that Beijing cannot control its stock market. Despite the PBoC’s massive firepower, it apparently cannot prevent the market from finding its own floor and the more it intervenes the more damage it may do as investors weigh the risk of trading in a manipulated market.

Set against this negative news about inflation and a softer outlook for trade exposed sector of the economy is a broad pickup in business confidence and the outlook for non-resource parts of the economy. NAB’s Business Confidence Index for June jumped to 10 from a revised 8, suggesting that businesses are becoming more optimistic about the outlook for the economy, which may be an indication that business investment is increasing. This has been a very sore point for the RBA in the past and provides a glimmer of hope for the board at this week’s policy meeting, especially given recent softness in the exchange rate, with AUDUSD comfortably below 0.7500.

 

The aussie

It’ll be interesting to see if the recent depreciation of AUDUSD will be enough to soften the RBA’s stance on the exchange rate. The bank won’t want to risk stoking a rally in the exchange rate, but Stevens didn’t talk down the aussie during a speech on July 22nd. The bank’s minutes from its last policy meeting included a line about a further depreciation in AUD being likely and necessary, yet it may have deprecated enough for the bank to soften its stance on the exchange rate. If it does and leave rates on hold, AUDUSD may rally in the short-term, especially given that some in the market are expecting the RBA to cut the OCR. Although, traders may seek further clarification from important US jobs numbers and the RBA’s latest quarterly MPS, both due at the end of the week.

From a technical perspective, there are some indications that AUDUSD may have found a short-term floor around 0.7235. There’s some bullish divergence between price and RSI on a daily chart and MACD is also indicating that bulls may be preparing for a charge. In the event that price does push higher, 0.7500 will be the zone to watch as it represents important psychological and horizontal support for AUDUSD.

 

AUDUSD

Source: City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.