investors using chinese stock market intervention to exit long positions 918812015

Trapped retail investors look for release


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 29, 2015 11:09 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

One indication of the fever that captured Chinese stock exchanges is that stocks more than doubled in the six months that ended May. That froth fizzled in June, when Chinese stocks crashed 30 per cent, true to the adage ‘the faster they rise, the harder they fall.’

But the real question is whether investors that were a part of the boom cleared their positions, particularly loss-making ones, during the bust.

By stock market principles, traders and investors should cut their losses and run if a position turns against them. That way they preserve capital and live to fight another day.

Unfortunately, retail Chinese investors, the main perpetrators of the margin-fuelled bull market frenzy, appear to be stubbornly holding onto their investments, confident that better times will return and allow them to bail. In other words, faith and hope prevail, rather than trading practicality.

Clearly, these investors are trapped, nursing losses that they lack the will to recognise and cut. There is a rather expressive Chinese term for it: “Tao lao,” or, “captured by a lasso.”

According to a Reuters article, though the Chinese government is relentlessly intervening in the markets to limit the fallout of the crash on the economy, and even has a semi-official recovery “target” of 4,500, in reality it is only providing an escape route to its ‘tao-lao’-ed retail investors-turned-speculators.

That could explain the crash on Monday, when the whiff of a rumour of a suspension of intervention is said to have triggered an 8.5 per cent crash in the Shanghai Composite Index. Trapped, over-leveraged retail speculators likely pressed the sell button while the going was good.

There is one sombre statistic in the Reuters article: An estimated 10 million Chinese investors opened new accounts since April.

That would mean that they invested their savings, or worse, margin debt, around the time the market was reaching its top in May.

That also shows that true to style, they followed their “herd” mentality into stock market poverty.

What was it someone said? Retail investors are like lemmings, reaching for death as they rush to buy high and sell low.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.