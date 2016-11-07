hsbc dividend cheer may be followed by chill 1837112016

HSBC paints a dour picture for its U.K.-based business which it expects to face Brexit flak, but investors are focusing on dividend hopes.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 7, 2016 1:52 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

HSBC paints a dour picture for its U.K.-based business which it expects to face Brexit flak, but investors are focusing on dividend hopes.

 

Unlike the British press, it seems, investors are clear that the bulk of HSBC’s future revenues, profits and growth, on the near horizon hinge more on businesses overseas.

Ironically though, it was a change in how Britain’s Prudential Regulation Authority treats HSBC’s investment in China’s Bank of Communications that enabled the group to report another rise in core capital to 13.9% from 12.1% at the end of June.

The perception that the group’s regulatory ‘cushion’ is strengthening —albeit in the third-quarter it was only a paper accounting treatment—plays directly to HSBC’s ability to maintain dividend pay-outs at the current level, hence shares rose as much as 5% on Monday.

 

However HSBC’s profits are still declining, and likely to continue doing so for the long term.

 

The group’s abandonment of a 10% return on equity (ROE) target earlier this year tells investors all they need to know about when the bank expects to offer shareholder income around that level.

True, core profit would have been more optically pleasing in Q3 without such impairments as a £1.7bn loss from the sale of HSBC’s Brazilian business, falling trade finance revenues, and negative currency effects.

Its Risk Weighted Asset sell-off is also as good as done, with assets equivalent to just a fifth of the $250bn-$300bn total remaining to be sold by the end of 2017.

But HSBC’s cost of equity is widely thought to have churned around 9% for most of 2016.

That’s great given the economic climate for global banks, but still way above returns which, likewise, have floundered around 2%, and are expected to continue to do so for years.

The U.K. does offer opportunities given the group’s roots here and 13% current account base—less than half of the group’s retail deposit base has a mortgage with the lender.

Strong returns in Asia also promise a smoother post-RWA ride for HSBC than for rivals.

For the immediate term though, investors may yet face the banking sector’s continuing ‘winter chill’ before the thaw, because the group has not categorically ruled out dipping into reserves, or even borrowings to fund the dividend.

Despite its essential dual-nationality, HSBC is no less of a European lender, and its third quarter has done little to make its path back to profitability wider or smoother than rivals’.

 

  • From a technical chart perspective, the group looks to have rid itself of the weight from the bearish trend that developed in the spring of  2013.
  • Shares now trade above the line, though could still decline with it, topside.
  • Almost regardless of the bearish fundamental outlook, HSBA is pointing once again to a 640p-670p resistance zone which was formerly support, with incursions feasible, as per recent history.
  • We would not, however, expect a sustainable breach of the range, absent a credible path towards ROE growth, and HSBC has yet to present a definitive one.

 

WEEKLY CHART

hsbc-weekly-post-q3-7th-november-2016-1342gmt

Please click image to enlarge

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.