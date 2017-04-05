how to solve a problem like the feds balance sheet 1848462017

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
April 5, 2017 4:22 PM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The minutes from the Fed’s March meeting, which are released this evening, could be more than just a formality, in fact they could give the market some much-needed direction depending on whether the Fed is willing to pull the trigger and start the long process of balance sheet normalisation.

It’s been an eventful week at the Federal Reserve after Richmond Fed President Lacker was forced to resign on Tuesday after he admitted leaking confidential information to an analyst back in 2012. Lacker was a noted hawkish member of the Federal Reserve, even though he wasn’t a voting member this year, and with him out of the way it is worth remembering that the make-up of the FOMC is now marginally more neutral.

It is worth keeping this in mind when it comes to the FOMC minutes that are released this evening. Some may argue that this makes the minutes redundant, after all, they don’t reflect the make-up of the Federal Reserve. We would argue that these minutes deserve a second look, especially if they bring up the issue of how to solve a problem like the Fed’s enormous balance sheet.

How to shrink a $4 trillion mountain…

The Fed’s normalisation of monetary policy will be two –pronged: firstly, raising interest rates from historic lows, and secondly, shrinking its $4.4 trillion balance sheet. Interest rates have already been raised, and the FOMC confirmed in its March meeting that it still plans on two further rate hikes this year. So, the missing piece of information that we could glean from these minutes is the balance sheet. Reducing the size of its balance sheet is no mean feat and if the Fed signals that it will shrink its balance sheet in the coming months then we could see the following reaction:

  • A jump in Treasury yields, the 10-year yield could retrace recent losses and move back towards the March high above 2.6%, currently yields are 2.36%.
  • Signs that the Fed is going to start reducing the size of its balance sheet could be the dollar’s best chance of staging a meaningful rally in Q2, if Treasury yields rise then this could drag up the buck.
  • We would expect to see EUR/USD sink if the Fed does hint at the timing of when it will shrink its balance sheet. The euro could be particularly at risk because the ECB is still buying assets, in fact, before the end of Q2 the ECB balance sheet is expected to be larger than the Fed’s balance sheet.
  • This could also weigh on stocks, if the Fed shrinks its balance sheet then there will be a reduction in the amount of money in the financial system, pushing up the cost of capital, which is bad news for equities.

Why the Fed may continue to err on the side of caution

In contrast to the above, the Fed’s Dudley pointed out in a speech last week that the Bank could taper the end of reinvestments in order to shrink its balance sheet extremely slowly. If it appears that this view is shared by the FOMC consensus then we could see the opposite reaction to the above, as this could be construed by the market as a ‘dovish’ way to shrink the balance sheet, which may weigh further on Treasury yields and the dollar.

So, ahead of the minutes investors should get ready to look out for three things: 1. any sign that the Fed is looking to start shrinking its balance sheet in the coming months. 2, will it be a dovish or a hawkish shrinking of the balance sheet. 3, the market reaction.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500, Oil lead markets
Today 06:21 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise ahead of a critical week
Today 12:51 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 24, 2023
Today 12:21 PM
EUR/USD outlook: All eyes FOMC and ECB meetings – Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Alphabet stock perform ahead of earnings?
Today 10:17 AM
Range trading: definition, strategies and indicators
Today 09:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.