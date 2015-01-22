What happened today

The Hong Kong 40 (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has surpassed and registered a daily close above the weekly resistance at 24380/24470. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index is evolving within an ascending channel in place since 16 December 2014 with upper limits and lower limits at 25000 and 23830 respectively.

The 20-period Moving Average is supporting the Index at 24470.

The Stochastic oscillator still has some “room” before reaching its extreme overbought region.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 24470

Pivot (key support): 24270

Resistance: 24800 & 25000

Next support: 23830

Conclusion

A clear break above the weekly resistance at 24380/224470 has validated a potential further push up towards 24800 before 25000 as long as the 24270 pivotal support holds.

However, failure to hold above 24270 may negate the bullish tone for a slide towards 23830 (the lower boundary of the ascending channel).

Disclaimer

