hong kong 40 daily outlook for 21 jan pull back before potential short term upside movement resumes
Key elements The 13-period Moving Average is acting as a support at 23770. The gap resistance is at 24300. The RSI has just broken […]
Intermediate support: 23870
Pivot (key support): 23770
Resistance: 24300 & 24430
Next support: 23600
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) may see a pull-back first towards 23870 with a maximum limit set at the 23770 daily pivotal support before resuming its potential upside movement towards 24300.
On the other hand, a break above 23770 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline to retest the 19 January 2015 swing low at 23600.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.