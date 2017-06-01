Since our last analysis dated on 06 December 2016, Bank of China (HKG: 3988) had rallied as expected and met our first upside target/resistance of 3.88/91 (printed a high of 4.08 on 16 February 2017) before it staged a 11% pull-back (click here for a recap).

Now, let’s us examine its latest technical elements.

Medium-term technical outlook on Bank of China (HKG: 3988)

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key technical elements

Since its 24 June 2016 low of 2.90, the medium-term multi-month uptrend for Bank of China remains intact as it continues to evolve within a bullish ascending channel. The upper boundary of the ascending channel now stands at 4.25/4.36 which also confluences with the former congestion range support seen between 19 Jan/10 Mar 2015 before a steep decline of 33% occurred that led to it to print a low of 2.83 in February 2016 and also a Fibonacci cluster (see weekly & daily charts).

The key medium-term support now rests at 3.79/72 which is defined by the pull-back support of the former broken descending trendlline resistance from 16 February 2017 high and the lower boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its corresponding support at the 53% level. In addition, it still has room for further potential upside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 86% since 10 April 2015 that has led to major swing high of 5.68 seen on 28 April 2016. These observations suggest that medium-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Pivot (key support): 3.79/72

Resistances: 4.08 & 4.25/4.36

Next support: 3.30

Conclusion

Therefore, as long as the 3.79/72 pivotal support holds, Bank of China is likely to shape another upleg to retest its intermediate resistance at 4.08 (16 Feb 2017 high) before targeting 4.25/4.36 next.

However, failure to hold above 3.79/72 may damage the medium-term uptrend to trigger a correction towards the next support at 3.30 (former congestion range top from 14 Apr/08 Jun 2016 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 12 February 2016 low to 16 February 2017 high).

Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.