hawkish fomc minutes prompt sharp market reactions 1811962016

The minutes from last month’s FOMC meeting were released on Wednesday afternoon. Overall, the release was significantly more hawkish than many had expected, notably stressing […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 18, 2016 9:06 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The minutes from last month’s FOMC meeting were released on Wednesday afternoon. Overall, the release was significantly more hawkish than many had expected, notably stressing that a June interest rate hike would be likely if economic growth data continues to progress as expected. As always, improvements in the labor market and inflation were noted as key precursors to a potential rate hike.

During April’s meeting, concerns were brought up about sluggish US economic growth as well as a potential UK exit from the European Union, but these risks were counterbalanced by improving US employment conditions and expectations that inflation would reach the Fed’s target.

Prior to the release of the minutes, the Fed Fund futures market was pricing-in around a 19% probability of a June hike, already higher than the sub-10% probability that prevailed within the past few days and weeks. After the release, however, the probability quickly jumped as high as 34%, and continued to climb.

As expected, the immediate market reaction was a sharp surge for the US dollar, which had been trading moderately higher prior to the release. Another major reaction was an equally sharp plunge for US stocks, which had been rising strongly prior to the release. Also taking a significant hit, as might have been expected from a hawkish Fed release, were both gold and crude oil prices.

This hawkish stance emerging from April’s FOMC minutes has also recently been supported by a series of positive economic data, including better-than-expected numbers for Retail Sales last week as well as for Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (inflation measure), Industrial Production, and Housing Starts. With any continued positive data as has been seen of late, the probability of a June rate hike should continue to increase in the run-up to the next FOMC meeting, especially in light of the Fed’s apparently increasing hawkishness. This could potentially lead to significantly further gains for the dollar and possibly a sharp pullback in the price of gold.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.