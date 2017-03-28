hang seng short term weakness prevails before potential recovery 1847782017

March 28, 2017 1:25 PM
Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 28 Mar 2017)

Hong Kong (1 hour)_28 Mar 2017(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) had erased all its gains seen in yesterday’s opening session to print an intraday low of 24127 before it inched upward slowly in the European session.

Key technical elements

  • From its 21 March 2017 high of 24672, the Index remains in a corrective decline phase within a medium-term uptrend in place since 28 December 2016 low.
  • The key short-term resistance now stands at 24450 which is defined by the minor rang top in place since 22 March 2017 and the pull-back resistance of a former minor ascending trendline support from 09 march 2017 low.
  • The short-term support rests at the 24100/24000 zone which is defined by the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel from 28 December 2016 low, the minor gap from 15/16 March 2017 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the current medium-term uptrend from 28 December 2016 low to 21 March 2017 high of 24672.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought zone which suggests a revival of short-term resistance.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 24450

Support: 24100/24000

Next resistance: 25135

Conclusion

As long as the 24450 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a further slide towards the 24100/24000 support before a potential recovery occurs (refer to latest weekly technical outlook over here).

On the other, a clearance above 24450 is likely to kick start another upleg to target 25135 next.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

