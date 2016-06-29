hang seng short term targetresistance almost reached turn neutral 1819242016

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

Hang Seng (4 hour)_29 Jun 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_29 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has soared as expected from the lower boundary (support) of the medium-term “Triangle range” configuration in line with the rebound seen across risk assets, post Brexit.  Current price action is now coming close to the predefined short-term target/resistance at 20470/550 (printed an intraday high of 20375).

Key elements

  • The Index is now trading in the middle of the “Triangle range” configuration in place since 21 April 2016 high which is right below the short-term resistance zone of 20470/550.
  • The aforementioned resistance zone of 20470/550 is defined by the minor swing high of 24 June 2016 high @10pm that has been tested twice in the past as well as a Fibonacci cluster.
  • Both the 4 and 1 hour Stochastic oscillator are at/coming close to their respective extreme overbought levels which suggest limited upside potential for price action at this juncture.
  • The near-term support to watch will be at 20000 which is defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the rally seen from Monday, 27 June low of 19710 to today’s current intraday high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Supports: 20000 & 19880/800

Resistances: 20470/550 & 21170

Conclusion

Turn neutral in short-term. As price action of the Index is now coming close to the first expected target/resistance of 20470/550 and other technical elements are advocating for limited upside potential. Thus, it will be prudent to turn neutral for now as the Index may start to consolidate/range bound between 20000 & 20470/550.

Only a break above 20550 is likely to trigger a further push up for the Index to target the “Triangle range” top/resistance at 21170.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

