(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has gapped down in today’s opening session and broke below the ascending range support (weekly pivot) at 20800.

This latest price action has invalidated our initial medium-term (1-3weeks) push up scenario to test the 22400 range resistance.

Please click on this link for our initial weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the ascending range support now turns pull-back resistance at 20950.

The next significant resistance stands at 22260 which is defined by the range top in place since 28 August 2015 high.

The daily (intermediate term) RSI oscillator remains bearish below its resistance and 50% neutrality level.

The 4 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator still has some room for further downside (as depicted by the shaded pink box) before reaching its extreme oversold region. This observation suggests that the current downside momentum remains intact.

The significant long-term key support stands at 19800/19400 which is defined by the mega long-term ascending trendline in place since December 1987 and a Fibonacci cluster (see monthly & weekly charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate term resistance: 20950/21360

Pivot (key resistance): 22260

Support: 19800/19400

Next resistance: 24000

Conclusion

The Index may now see a bounce first towards the intermediate resistance zone at 20950/21360 before another downleg occurs to target the long-term support zone at 19800/19400.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 22260 weekly pivotal resistance is likely to damage the expected medium term downtrend to see a push up towards the next resistance at 24000

Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.