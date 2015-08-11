hang seng index weekly outlook for 10 aug to 14 aug 24900 remains the potential upside trigger level

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways with a range of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 3:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (weekly)_11 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (daily)_11 Aug 2015

Hong Kong (4 hour)_11 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways with a range of 900+ points within 24900 and 24000.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

*Please note that the weekly candlestick for 06 July to 10 July 2015 is erroneous as it did not have a weekly close below the 23450 support. This error will be rectified as soon as possible. 

Key elements

  • The Index is now testing its intermediate range top (resistance) at 24900 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its support which suggests that the downside momentum is being contained at the moment (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate range support stands at 24000 which confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 08 Jul 2015 low @12pm to 21 Jul 2015 high @12pm (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator is now right below its extreme overbought level which suggests limited upside potential for the Index at the current price level. An imminent pull-back is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next significant resistance zone will be at 26400/ 27000 which confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (61.8%/76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 27 Apr 2015 high @12pm to 08 Jul 2015 low @12pm + 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 08 Jul 2015 low @12pm to 27 Jul 2015 low @8pm) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 24000

Resistance: 24900, 26400/27000

Next support: 23450 & 21170

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above the intermediate range top (resistance) at 24900 to trigger a further potential rise to target the 26400/27000 resistance zone.

However, failure to hold above the key 24000 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the bullish expectation for a slide to test the long-term trendline support (see weekly chart) at 23450. Only a clear break below 23450 is likely to unleash the start of a severe correction to target the next support at 21170 in the first instance.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.