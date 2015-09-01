hang seng index weekly outlook 31 aug to 04 sep potential last push down below 2200022710 1174742015
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has push up as expected below the 22710 intermediate resistance before it traded sideways towards the end of the week.
Intermediate resistance: 22000
Pivot (key resistance): 22710
Support: 20070 & 19800/19400
Next resistance: 24900
Technical elements are still bearish. Expect a potential push up towards the intermediate resistance at 22000 (upper boundary of the “Pennant”) with a maximum limit set at the 22710 weekly pivotal resistance before a last leg down to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070.
On the other hand, a break above the 22710 pivotal resistance is likely to damage the bearish tone to see a squeeze up to test the trendline resistance joining the highs since 26 May 2015 at 24900.
