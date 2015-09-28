hang seng index weekly outlook 28 sep to 02 oct still holding above range support at 20800 142709201
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has retraced, tested and managed to stage a rebound at the 20860/20800 weekly pivotal support.
Pivot (key support): 20800
Resistance: 22400 & 24000/24900
Next support: 20070 & 19400 (long-term)
As long as the 20800 weekly pivotal support (lower limit of the range configuration) holds, the Index still has the potential to shape a push up to test the range upper limit (resistance) at 22400 in the first step. Only a clear break above the 22400 level is likely to trigger a further rally towards the 24000/24900 resistance zone.
However, failure to hold above the 20800 pivotal support may see a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070.
Source: Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader
