Hang Seng Index Weekly Outlook 16 Nov to 20 Nov
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade below the “stubborn” trendline resistance (in dotted red) linking the lower highs since 26 May 2015. In terms of performance, Hong Kong has clearly lagged behind its motherland, China. Since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low, the Hong Kong 40 Index has recorded a gain of only 17 % versus a return of 38% for the China A50.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Pivot (key support): 22260/22180 (with excess tolerated to 21830)
Resistance: 22870 & 24000
Next support: 20290/20070
Yesterday’s challenge on the 22260/22180 key medium-term support zone is considered as a whipsaw and also based on inter-market analyses across other major indices, it does not make sense to validate a deeper decline/correction on the Hong Kong Index.
Right now, a break above the 22870 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a bullish breakout for a potential rally to target the next resistance at 24000.
On the other hand, a clear violation below 21830 (excess) may see a deeper decline to retest the swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015 at 20290/20070.
