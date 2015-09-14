hang seng index weekly outlook 14 sep to 18 sep potential push up above 2100020860 support within ra
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a breakout from the 21000 upside trigger level and continued to climb higher.
Intermediate support: 21000
Pivot (key support): 20860
Resistance: 22400 & 24000/24900
Next support: 20070 & 19400 (long-term)
The Index is still trading within a sideways configuration and as long as the 20860 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up towards 22400 (neckline resistance) of the “Double Bottom” configuration. Only a break above 22400 may trigger a further rally towards the 24000/24900 zone.
However, a break below the 20860 pivotal support may damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070.
