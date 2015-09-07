hang seng index weekly outlook 07 sep to 11 sep downside momentum appears to have abated above 20070

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to decline as expected […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 7, 2015 2:05 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hang Seng Index (Monthly)_11 Sep 2015

Hong Kong (weekly)_ 07 Sep 2015

Hong Kong (daily)_ 07 Sep 2015

Hong Kong (4 hour)_ 07 Sep 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to decline as expected and almost met our downside target at 20070 (printed a low of 20479 this morning, 07 September 2015).

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous weekly outlook.

 Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is in a (a),(b),(c) “Flat” correction configuration of a larger degree wave B that has started from the high of 07 November 2010. From the 26 April 2015 high of 28600, current price movement is in the midst of undergoing the bearish (c) leg of the “Flat” correction that consists of a minimum of five waves from a lesser degree (see weekly chart).
  • The Index is still holding above the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070 which is also the low of the weekly “Doji” (see weekly chart).
  • The daily (intermediate-term) RSI oscillator is still capped below by its trendline resistance (see daily chart).
  • Since the  “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 20070, the Index appears to have evolved into an impending bullish  “Double Bottom” configuration with its neckline resistance at 22400 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • On the shorter-term term, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has flashed out a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region which suggests that the recent downside momentum has abated (see 4 hour chart).
  • The Index is now challenging a short-term trendline resistance in place since the 28 August 2015 high at 21000 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The significant long-term support stands at 19400 which are defined by the mega long-term ascending trendline in place since December 1987 and a Fibonacci cluster (see monthly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20070

Resistance: 21000 & 22400

Next support: 19400 (long-term)

Conclusion

Current technical elements as per aforementioned suggest that the recent steep decline from the 21 July 2015 appears to be overstretched and downside movement has abated.

We decided to turn bullish above the 20070 weekly pivotal support and a break above the 21000 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a push up to test the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 22400 in first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 20070 pivotal support may negate the bullish expectation for a push down to test the key long-term support at 19400.

Source:  Charts are from eSignal & City Index Advantage Trader

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.