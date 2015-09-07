hang seng index weekly outlook 07 sep to 11 sep downside momentum appears to have abated above 20070
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to decline as expected and almost met our downside target at 20070 (printed a low of 20479 this morning, 07 September 2015).
Pivot (key support): 20070
Resistance: 21000 & 22400
Next support: 19400 (long-term)
Current technical elements as per aforementioned suggest that the recent steep decline from the 21 July 2015 appears to be overstretched and downside movement has abated.
We decided to turn bullish above the 20070 weekly pivotal support and a break above the 21000 intermediate resistance is likely to trigger a push up to test the neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” at 22400 in first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 20070 pivotal support may negate the bullish expectation for a push down to test the key long-term support at 19400.
