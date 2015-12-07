(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has managed to stage a rebound from the lower limit of the weekly pivotal support at 21830 but failed to break above the “stubborn” trendline resistance at 22600 again.

Key elements

The Index has another attempt (the 4 th time since 25 May 2015) to test the trendline resistance that is linking the lower highs since 26 May 2015 at 22600 but failed to make a break through (see 4 hour chart).

time since 25 May 2015) to test the trendline resistance that is linking the lower highs since 26 May 2015 at 22600 but failed to make a break through (see 4 hour chart). The volatility of the Index as measured by the “Bollinger Bandwidth” has reached a low level of 0.04 which is the lowest since early June 2015. This observation suggests that the price action of the Index is due for a highly volatile breakout from its current phase of consolidation that has lasted for 1.5 months in place since 23 October 2015 high (see daily chart).

as measured by the has reached a low level of 0.04 which is the lowest since early June 2015. This observation suggests that the price action of the Index is due for a highly volatile breakout from its current phase of consolidation that has lasted for 1.5 months in place since 23 October 2015 high (see daily chart). The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that measures price momentum is now turning up from its supports which represent a revival in upside momentum (see daily chart).

The next medium-term significant resistance stands at 24000 which is a graphical former support turns pull-back resistance seen from 27 July to 14 August 2015, the 61.8 Fibonacci projection of the up move from 24 August 2015 low to 23 October 2015 high @4pm projected from 16 November 2015 low and close to the exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 22260/21830 (excess)

Resistance: 22600, 23530 & 24000

Next support: 20290/20070

Conclusion

Medium-term technical elements are advocating for volatility breakout. Right now, a clear break above the 22600 intermediate resistance (the “stubborn” descending trendline) is likely to trigger a bullish breakout to retest the 23 October 2015 swing high at 23530 before targeting the significant medium-term resistance at 24000.

However, a break down below the key 22260/21830 (excess) weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the expected bullish expectation to see a deeper decline to retest the swing lows area of 24 August and 29 September 2015 at 20290/20070.

