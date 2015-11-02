hang seng index weekly outlook 02 nov to 06 nov in consolidation phase above 2226022180 key support
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has broken below the 22720 weekly pivotal support and tumbled towards the alternate target at 22260/22180.
Pivot (key support): 22260/22180
Resistance: 23100, 24120/24370 & 25000/25500
Next support: 20290/20070
The Index is now undergoing a consolidation phase above the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support and it needs to break above the 23100 intermediate resistance in order to resume its medium-term upside movement to target the 24120/24370 resistance zone.
On the contrary, failure to hold above the 22260/22180 pivotal support is likely to damage the medium-term bullish trend in place since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low for a further correction to target the range support linking the lows of 24 August and 29 September 2015 at 20290/20070.
