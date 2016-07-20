hang seng index view unchanged potential upleg remains intact 1822142016

Daily Outlook, Wed 20 July 2016

Hang Seng (daily)_20 Jul 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_20 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has traded above the 21500 predefined short-term pivotal support. In today’s early Asian session (20 July), the Index rallied as expected (printed a current intraday high of 21878) which has almost met our short-term target/resistance at 22170 (a margin of 1.31%).

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to evolve within a bullish ascending channel (depicted in green) in place since 27 June 2016 low with its upper boundary that is coming to act as a resistance at 22430.
  • Interestingly, the aforementioned ascending channel’s upper boundary also confluences with the upper boundary of a steeper ascending channel (depicted in blue) from 08 July 2016 low @11am SGT and a Fibonacci projection cluster (see 1 hour chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains bullish above its ascending trendline and the 50% level which suggests that upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 21720

Pivot (key support): 21500

Resistances: 22170 & 22430

Next support: 21100/21000 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

View unchanged, further potential upside. As long as the 21500 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to test 22170 before targeting  22430.

However, a violation below the 21500 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a pull-back towards the 21100/21000 medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

