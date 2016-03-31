(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has did another “fake rebound” above 20740 intermediate resistance and staged to a push towards the 21000 weekly medium-term pivotal resistance (click here for a recap on our weekly outlook/strategy), where it printed a high of 20994 in the U.S. session before it staged a retreat at the closing session at 11.45 pm, Singapore time.

Key elements

Yesterday’s push up in price action is considered as a “whipsaw” as it has reintegrated back below the pull-back resistance of the ascending channel’s bearish breakout.

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator has staged another retreat from its resistance the third time. This resistance on the RSI has capped previous advance in the price action of the Index (highlighted by the pink ovals).

The first short-term support now stands at 20670 (a congestion level from the minor swing highs area of 22/23 March 2016) which is appearing to be vulnerable. The corresponding hourly RSI oscillator has broken its parallel trendline support which indicates a built-up in downside momentum and it still has ample room before reaching its oversold region.

(a congestion level from the minor swing highs area of 22/23 March 2016) The corresponding hourly RSI oscillator has broken its parallel trendline support which indicates a built-up in downside momentum and it still has ample room before reaching its oversold region. The next short-term support rests at the 20390/270 zone which is defined by yesterday’s gap up and the minor swing low area of 29 March 2016 @9pm.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 21000 (weekly/medium-term)

Supports: 20670 & 20390/270

Next resistance: 22300

Conclusion

Technical elements are still bearish despite yesterday’s rally and most importantly, the Index is still below the weekly/medium-term pivotal resistance of 21000. Short-term price action is now oriented to the downside for a further potential slide to test 20670 before targeting the next support at 20390/270.

On the other hand, a daily close above the 21000 weekly/medium-term pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate our medium-term bearish view to see an extension of the countertrend rally to propel the Index higher towards the next resistance at 22300.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.