Daily Outlook, Tuesday 23 Aug 2016
The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has traded sideways within a bullish ascending channel since hitting a high of 23210 seen on last Thursday, 18 August.
Pivot (key support): 22740
Resistances: 23160 & 23500
Next support: 22200 (medium-term).
Maintain short-term bullish bias. As long as the 22740 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a potential push up to retest the minor range top at 23160 before targeting the 23500 risk level.
However, failure to hold above the 22740 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards the medium-term pivotal support of 22200
