Daily Outlook, Wed 27 July 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index futures) has shaped a minor setback from yesterday’s high of 22301. Interestingly, the minor setback/pull-back has tested and held above our predefined short-term intermediate support of 22070.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a bullish short-term ascending channel in place since 27 June 2016 low with the upper boundary/resistance now at 23000 which also confluences with a Fibonacci projection level.

The key short-term support to watch now will be at 22070 which was yesterday’s minor swing low area that held the pull-back from 22301 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator continues to inch upwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that short-term upside momentum of price action remains intact.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22070

Resistances: 22700 & 23000

Next supports: 21840 & 21380 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. We have tightened the daily short-term pivotal support to 22070 for a potential further push up towards 22700 and even 23000.

However, a break below the 22070 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for a pull-back to test the lower boundary/support of the ascending channel at 21840. Only a break below 21840 may open up scope for a deeper slide towards this week medium-term pivotal support set at 21380.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.