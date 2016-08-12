hang seng index further potential upside above 22500 support 1826332016

Daily Outlook, Friday 12 Aug 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 12, 2016 1:07 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Friday 12 Aug 2016

Hang Seng (4 hour)_12 Aug 2016

Hang Seng (1 hour)_12 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has indeed shaped the expected push up and hit the first short-term target/resistance zone of 22810/900 (printed a high of 22828 in this morning, 12 August Asian session).

On the economic front, key China related data such retails sales and industrial production for July came in slightly below expectations; (retail sales: 10.2% y/y versus 10.5% y/y) and (industrial production: 6.0% y/y versus 6.1% y/y). These latest economic figures are still lukewarm but at least they do not indicate a hard landing scenario for China at the moment.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator remains positive in the overbought region and still has some room left to manoeuvre before hitting an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that there is still some “residual” upside momentum left for a potential push up in price action before another round of pull-back/consolidate takes place.
  • The significant resistance to watch now stands 23200 (lower limit of our expected medium-term target & upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel) Please click on this link to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published earlier.
  • The short-term support now rests at 22500 which is defined by the steeper dotted ascending trendline (depicted in dark blue) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 03 August 2016 low to today’s current intraday high of 2282 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22500

Resistances: 22900 & 23200

Next support: 22250 (lower boundary of ascending channel + minor swing high areas of 26 Jul/01 Aug 2016)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened pivotal support. As long as the 22500 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another potential upleg to test 22900 before targeting the lower limit of the medium-term target/resistance set at 23200.

However, a break below the 22500 short-term pivotal support may put the preferred bullish tone on hold for a deeper slide towards the lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low now acting as a support at 22250.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.