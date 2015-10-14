hang seng index daily outlook wed 14 oct back at the 2226022180 pull back support of the double bott

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade sideways in the […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 14, 2015 12:44 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_14 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has continued to trade sideways in the overnight session and broke below the short-term support at 22475 in the opening session today, 14 October 2015.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is now resting just above the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support which is the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 29 September 2015 low to 09 October 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator is back at its support as well.
  • In the shorter-term, the Index is capped by a descending trendline (in pink) now resistance at 22700 follow by 23170 (0.764 Fibonacci projection of the 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @1pm).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22260/22180

Resistance: 22700 & 23170

Next support: 21370

Conclusion

The Index is now back just above its weekly pivotal support at 22260/22180 but it needs to have a break above 22700 in order to gain impetus for a potential rally to target 23170 in the first step.

On the other hand, a further decline below the 22260/22180 key pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium-term bullish expectation to trigger a deeper down move towards the next support at 21370.

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.