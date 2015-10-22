hang seng index daily outlook thurs 22 oct no strong conviction for the last push up scenario turn b

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Hong Kong market has resumed trading after closing for a public holiday yesterday. This morning, the Hong […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 22, 2015 1:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (daily)_22 Oct 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_22 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Hong Kong market has resumed trading after closing for a public holiday yesterday. This morning, the Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has gapped down by 195 points (0.8%) from the 20 October 2015 closing level of 22992.

Despite the weak price movement seen in today’s morning session, the Index has continued to hold above the 22750 short-term pivotal support as per highlighted in our prior daily outlook (click here for details).

Key elements

  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has broken below its former trendline support (in dotted red) and still has some room for further downside before reaching its extreme oversold level. This observation suggests that the Index may see further weakness in price action. Prior to the breakdown of its support, the RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal.
  • The medium-term key support stands at the 22260/22180 zone which is the neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has reacted from the 5th wave target at 23170 which is the 0.764 Fibonacci projection that starts from 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 high @9am projected from 06 October 2015 low @4pm. This observation suggests the Index is likely to have completed the bullish impulsive wave 1/ structure at 23170 and should now undergo a corrective wave 2/ before another round of upside movement materialises for the impulsive wave 3/.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 23170

Support: 22750 & 22260/22180

Next resistance: 23500/23600

Conclusion

Even though, the Index has not break below the prior short-term pivotal support at 22750 but current technical elements (as per aforementioned) has turned negative and does not justify the case for a “last push up” scenario to test the 23500/23600 resistance.

Therefore, it is likely that the Index is now at pull-back/consolidation phase to retrace the 14% rally seen from the 29 September 2015 low (as per mentioned in our weekly outlook published on Monday).  As long as the daily (short-term) pivotal resistance at 23170 is not surpassed and a break below the 22750 level, the Index may see a deeper slide to retest the key 22260/22180 support zone.

On the flip side, a clearance above the 23170 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to jeopardise the bearish tone for a squeeze up to test the key medium-term resistance at 23500/23600.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.


 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.