hang seng index daily outlook thurs 03 dec poised for a potential bullish breakout watch 22600 17890
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped the expected push up to […]
(Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped the expected push up to […]
The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has shaped the expected push up to test the 22600 medium-term potential upside trigger before a pull-back occurred.
Pivot (key support): 22100
Resistance: 22600 & 23000
Next support: 21830 (excess low of weekly pivot)
As long as the 22100 daily (short-term) pivotal support hold and a break above the 22600 intermediate resistance is likely to add impetus for another round of potential rally to target the next resistance at 23000 in the first step.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 22100 short-term pivotal support may invalidate bullish scenario for a slide to retest the lower limit (excess) of the weekly pivotal support at 21830.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.