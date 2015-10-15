hang seng index daily outlook friday 15 oct potential direct rise above 2263022470 support 157809201

  (Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and continued to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 15, 2015 12:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_15 Oct 2015

 

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has traded sideways and continued to hold above the 2260/22180 “crucial” weekly pivotal support (neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • Today’s morning price action has broken above the short-term trendline resistance (in dotted pink) joining the highs since 09 October 2015 as expected in the first hour of trading on the cash market. It is now acting as a pull-back support at 22630.
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI remains bullish and it has also staged a bullish breakout above its former trendline resistance (in dotted green) and the 50% neutrality level. This observation suggests that upside momentum remains intact.
  • The significant resistances to watch in the short-term stands at 23170 follow by 23500/23600 which are defined by the 0.764/1.00 Fibonacci projections from 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @2pm

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 22700/22630

Pivot (key support): 22470

Resistance: 23170 & 23500/23600

Next support: 22260/22180 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

After three days of sideways movement, the Index has finally shown signs of an increase in upside momentum as expected (refer to the latest short-term key elements as highlighted above). As long as the 22470 daily (short-term) pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a direct rise now to target 23170 and even the 23500/23600 resistance zone.

However, a break below the 22470 pivotal support may jeopardise the bullish tone to see another dip down to retest the 22260/22180 weekly pivotal support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.