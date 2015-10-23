hang seng index daily outlook fri 23 oct minor pull back before new rise above 22780 support 1642712

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied in the European session and […]


October 23, 2015 1:23 PM
Hong Kong (daily)_23 Oct 2015

Hong Kong (1 hour)_23 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has rallied in the European session and in today’s morning session; it has tested the 23170 short-term pivotal resistance before staging a minor retreat.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator remains bullish above its trendline support and the 50% neutrality level which suggests that medium-term upside momentum remains intact.
  • The significant medium-term resistance zone remains at 23500/24000 which is defined by the descending trendline joining the highs since 26 May 2015, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 May 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low and the exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout
  • The short-term support to watch now will be at 22780 which is defined by the former short-term range top congestion area from 09 October to 13 October 2015 and the pull-back support (in dotted green) from the 16 October 2015 high.
  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has turned down from its overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region. This observation highlights the risk of a minor pull-back in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22780

Resistance: 23500/23600 & 24000

Next support: 22260/22180

Conclusion

Based on inter-market relationships/observations, the probability of a “deeper pull-back” scenario has been reduced. Right now, any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the 22780 daily (short-term) pivotal support for another round of upside movement to target the 23500/23600 resistance.

However, a break below the 22780 pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bullish tone to see another round of choppy price action to retest the key medium-term support at 22260/22180 (the neckline of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout).

Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.