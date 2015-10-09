hang seng index daily outlook fri 09 oct bullish tone remains intact for a potential short term last

(Click to enlarge chart) What happened yesterday The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has held above the 22260/22130 daily pivotal […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 9, 2015 11:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Hong Kong (1 hour)_09 Oct 2015(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The Hong Kong 40 Index (proxy for the Hang Seng Index) has held above the 22260/22130 daily pivotal support (neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout) and staged a rebound during the European/U.S. sessions.

In this morning’s opening session, the Index has managed to gap up in line with the strong closing levels seen on the major U.S. stock indices and almost met the lower limit of our expected upside target at 22890. Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 29 September 2015 with its upper limit (resistance) at 23170.
  • The 23170 resistance also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci projection of the 29 September 2015 low to 06 October 2015 low @1pm (the typical 5th wave target based on the Elliot Wave Principal).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and the 50% neutrality level. In addition, it still has some room left for potential upside before reaching its extreme overbought level.
  • The lower limit (support) of the ascending channel stands at 22500 which is also the gap support based on this morning’s price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 22500

Resistance: 23170 & 23600

Next support: 22260/22130

Conclusion

Based on the current technical elements, we maintain our bullish bias and tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 22500 for a potential short-term last push up to target the 23170 resistance with a maximum limit set at 23600.

On the contrary, a break below the 22500 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout at 22260/22130

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.